WFTU prioritizes fight against US blockade over Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) Cuba and its fight against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade is one of the priorities of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), Ernesto Freyre, regional coordinator of the organization, said today.



The union leader told Prensa Latina that there is an entire movement around it and there is no activity related to Cuba where 'this criminal policy' of more than 60 years ago is denounced.

Freyre pointed out that the Henry Reeve International Health Brigades are also an element on how we from the organization 'break that blockade,' not only in the material, but also media order and from the defamation of the Cuban Revolution.

We know the hardships with which workers do their work under these conditions, but 'there is the spirit and will,' not only of the CTC members and the Cuban unions, but also the recognition by the Government and the political leadership of the country that they are the ones who create wealth and have to work under those conditions, he said.

Freyre remarked that this is and will be a permanent issue at the WFTU until the blockade against Cuba is lifted. The Caribbean nation currently holds the vice-presidency of the Federation.