Cuba highlights state of relations with the European Union



HAVANA, Sep 29 (ACN) The Cuban foreign ministry (MINREX by its Spanish acronym) highlighted Tuesday on Twitter the continuity of the bilateral relations between this country and the European Union (EU), 32 years after their establishment.



These diplomatic ties are kept along with the political will of both sides to preserve them and give them continuity, the MINREX assured in that social media.

The bilateral cooperation between Cuba and the EU reaches a new dimension, with priority in food security, adaptation to climate change, renewable energies, modernization of the economy, culture and preservation of heritage.

The EU has two major priorities for Cuba in the next seven years, which are those identified for the Latin American region and even for Europe: ecological and digital transition.

At the same time, in the biopharmaceutical field, there are works with BioCubaFarma and a diploma in pharmaco-economics has been made in order to increase the access of Cuban products to the world's markets.

The EU has a project portfolio in Cuba that exceeds 140 million euros in total cost, and 2019 was seen by the head of the MINREX, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, as a positive year in terms of these bilateral relations.

In September 2019, Cuba and the European bloc held the Joint Cuba-European Union Council, where they assessed the implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement, signed in 2016, which entered into force on November 1, 2017, establishing the basis for a new framework for mutual ties.