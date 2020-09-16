Cuba is elected member of ECOSOC bodies despite maneuver by the United States



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) Cuba has been elected to occupy several seats in subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) as of January 2021, reported the website of the Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry.



After the vote of its 54 States, the organization chose the Caribbean island to work in the Commission on Population and Development, the UNDP / UNFPA / UNOPS Executive Board and the Committee for Programme and Coordination.

According to CubaMinrex website, although Cuba could have been elected without voting, since there was the same number or fewer candidates than vacant positions for the aforementioned bodies, the US delegation decided to request a vote from these candidates.

Finally, the Caribbean nation obtained the overwhelming majority, 52 votes out of 54 possible, which is a sign of the recognition that Cuban diplomacy has in this main body of the UN.

ECOSOC assists the UN General Assembly in promoting economic, social and international cooperation and development.