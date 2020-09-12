The U.S. blockade against Cuba is contrary to a culture of peace, Cuban representative at the UN says



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 11 (ACN) Ana Silvia Rodriguez Abascal, the Cuban representative to the United Nations, said Friday that the economic, financial and commercial blockade that the United States is imposing on Cuba is contrary to a culture of peace.



Rodriguez Abascal, Alternative Permanent Representative, Charge d'Affaires of Cuba to the UN, referred to this issue during the High Level Forum on Culture of Peace held at the world organization.

The official emphasized that peace is more than the absence of war, since it cannot exist without economic and social development, justice and equity for all.

The diplomat argued that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, unilateral coercive measures continue being implemented, and in the case of Cuba, it has had to face the unprecedented tightening of the unjust blockade imposed by the United States for almost six decades, which is completely contrary to the culture of peace.

She warned, according to the CubaMinrex website, that the current pandemic has very clearly shown the unjust international order, the inequality within and between countries, the advance of unilateralism and the lack of solidarity of the powers towards the developing nations.

The Cuban representative expressed Cuba's commitment to peace, since the Caribbean nation is a signatory and defender of the Declaration and Program on a Culture of Peace, and of the Declaration of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, adopted in 2014 in Havana, within the framework of the 2nd Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.