Cuban FM sends condolences to Lebanon after massive explosions in Beirut



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla conveyed his condolences to the Lebanese government and people after the massive explosion reported in Beirut on Tuesday.



On Twitter, the head of Cuban diplomacy conveyed his condolences for the loss of human lives, which exceeds 100 and has already amounted to more than 4,000 injured.



Two explosions were reported on Tuesday afternoon and night in the port area of the capital, so the Lebanese High Defense Council issued a disaster area statement for Beirut when serious damage was reported inside buildings and streets.



The preliminary conclusions of the authorities indicate that the 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in a warehouse in the capital's port since 2014 are at the origin of the disaster, according to Telesur.



Wednesday is the first day of national mourning declared by Lebanese PM Hassan Diab in honor of the victims of the explosions.