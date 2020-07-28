Cuba to participate in UNESCO online seminar



HAVANA, Cuba, July 28 (ACN) Cuba will participate Tuesday in a web seminar where the Latin American Laboratory for Assessment of the Quality of Education (LLECE), of the Regional Office for Education in Latin America and the Caribbean (OREALC/Unesco), will release the results of the Curricular Analysis of the Regional Comparative and Explanatory Study (ERCE 2019).



The event will address the main conclusions of the curricular analysis carried out in 19 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the challenges it represents; the importance of information and cooperative work to improve education policies in the countries of the region within the framework of Agenda 2030.

It, which will begin online at 11 a.m., will also include the presentation of the new web platform with LLECE data, according to the Cuban Ministry of Education's website.

The report explains what 19 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean expect their students to learn. For this purpose, there was an analysis and systematization of the current curricula of the countries that participated in the first stage of the Regional Comparative and Explanatory Study (ERCE 2019).

The study is a contribution that UNESCO has offered to build new perspectives on what children are expected to learn in the face of the new challenges and priorities that education systems will face.

With the results of this analysis, each country can consider what content is a priority for student learning and whether it responds to what they need in order to develop as citizens of the 21st century.