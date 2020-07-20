Diaz-Canel congratulates Nicaraguan people and Sandinista leadership on its 41st anniversary



HAVANA, Cuba, July 20 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, congratulated on Twitter the people of Nicaragua and the Sandinista leadership on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of their revolution.

Our admiration and greetings to the people of Nicaragua and the Sandinista leadership on the 41st anniversary of their Revolution. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad, wrote the president on the social media accompanying a statement by the Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity on the occasion of the event.

Forty-one years ago Latin America and the Caribbean were witnessing the victory of one of their great revolutionary mass movements: the Sandinista People's Revolution. That achievement was carried out by the Sandinista National Liberation Front, in close association with the workers, peasants, indigenous people, students, middle class sectors, the unemployed and the excluded.

Nicaragua, a member of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America, in solidarity with Venezuela and Cuba, is facing the lies and slanders of the international press and media at the service of imperialism, as well as the effects of COVID-19, with the unlimited capacity of resistance of the Sandinista people and the support of the progressive forces of the world, denounces the Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity.

For his part, the Cuban FM, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, also congratulated the people and government of Nicaragua on the 41st anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution and ratified Cuba's solidarity in the face of the challenges imposed by the international scenario.