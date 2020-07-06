All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Diaz-Canel to participate in International Labor Organization global summit

HAVANA, Cuba, July 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, will participate in the International Labor Organization's (ILO) World Leaders' Summit on COVID-19 and the world of work, to be held online on July 8.
The event will be attended by heads of state and government, prominent global employer and trade union leaders, under the slogan "Building a better future for work",
It will provide a high-level platform for government, employer and worker representatives, along with other high-level stakeholders, to address the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in each of their countries and regions.

