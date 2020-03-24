China shares experiences in tackling COVID 19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) The experiences acquired by China in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic were shared in a videoconference with the participation of representatives from Latin America and the Caribbean, the CubaMinrex website reported.



Zhao Bentang, director general of Latin America and the Caribbean at the Chinese foreign ministry, expressed his country's willingness to support the Latin American and Caribbean region in the prevention and control of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

He assured that China is willing to work with other countries to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, based on the concept of the common destiny of mankind.

Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology at health ministry; Eulogio Pimentel Vasquez, general director of the genetic engineering center; and Eugenio Martinez, general director of Latin America and the Caribbean at the foreign ministry participated for Cuba.

The Cuban officials thanked China for this initiative of international cooperation and the Chinese experts clarified aspects related to the treatment of affected patients