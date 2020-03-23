Cuban health collaborators arrive in Italy to combat COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (acn) Rodrigo Malmierca, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba, announced on Twitter that Cuban medical collaborators who will provide their services in Lombardy already arrived in Italy.



Malmierca tweeted that the professionals, of high international prestige despite the enemy campaigns, will give their modest solidarity contribution in the global fight against COVID-19.

José Carlos Rodríguez, Cuban ambassador in Italy, also spread the news of the arrival of the health specialists at Malpensa airport, in Milan.

Cuban doctors and nurses are here in Lombardy, united and committed to doing good to those in need, without distinction; in support of the Italian people to fight COVID-19, he said on Twitter.

Ivan Scalfarotto, undersecretary of state at the foreign affairs ministry of the European country, officially thanked Cuba and its ambassador, also via Twitter.

The 52 members of the Henry Reeve Cuban medical brigade, departed last Saturday for Italy to fight COVID-19, which has killed more than four thousand people in that European nation.