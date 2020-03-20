China prepares contribution to tackle coronavirus in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 20 (ACN) Chinese government and several companies are preparing a donation to be sent to Cuba, in support of its efforts to tackle the new coronavirus.



Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuban ambassador to this Asian nation, said the government contribution is ready and will be sent to the Caribbean island soon, Prensa Latina reports.

The Chinese foreign ministry reported this week on its country's aid to Cuba and other nations, including Italy, France, Spain, Greece, Serbia, Cambodia, the Philippines, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, Chile, Iraq and Kazakhstan.

China has already sent supplies, medical teams and experts to Pakistan, Laos, Thailand, Iran, South Korea and Japan, among other territories, as well as a 20 million dollar donation to the World Health Organization.

For its part, Cuba thanked the act and expressed its solidarity with China through messages from the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Raul Castro, and its president, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The Cuban medical brigade in China reiterated its commitment to continue its work, broaden and deepen the exchanges with the Asian country.