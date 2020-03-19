Cuba and Nicaragua exchange experiences on confronting COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 19 (acn) A brigade of specialists in the management of epidemics, members of the Henry Reeve International Contingent, will collaborate with Nicaraguan experts in the implementation of the control, confrontation and treatment protocols for COVID-19.



The group is made up by five specialists from disciplines such as Virology, Epidemiology, Intensive Care Clinic and Pharmacology, several of whom have already had other experiences in health management in the face of natural disasters.

Michael Cabrera, head of the brigade, told ACN that more than an advisory, their presence in Nicaragua is part of an exchange of experiences between the two countries, which have also taken into account international protocols and ways of action of nations such as China to update its national contingency plans.

Marcia Cobas, deputy minister of Public Health, said that several countries have requested the collaboration of Cuba, which assumes these requests with the same devotion with which its specialists work so that the pandemic does not spread throughout the Caribbean island.

Jorge Delgado, director of the Central Medical Cooperation Unit (UCCM), confirmed that the more than 28,000 Cuban collaborators who carry out a medical mission abroad are in good health and trained to deal with the COVID-19.

He noted that the Cuban collaborators who left since last January were trained to deal with the disease, and that currently more than 400 other professionals in the sector are preparing with experts from the Pedro Kourí Institute (IPK).

According to the most recent report from the World Health Organization, Nicaragua had not reported positive cases of COVID-19.

Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro created the Henry Reeve international contingent in 2005 and since then its members have provided service to more than three and a half million patients worldwide.