UK thanks Cubans for supporting MS Braemar cruise



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Antony Stokes, British ambassador to Havana, thanked this Wednesday, from the Mariel port terminal, the support of Cuba for allowing the MS Braemar cruise ship to dock and transfer its passengers to the Jose Marti International airport.



The British diplomat said on Twitter that this operation is the result of the effort between the two nations, adding that "we are committed to protecting the health of the passengers, the crew and the Cubans.

For his part, Peter Deer, executive of the Fred Olsen Cruise Lines Company, which owns MS Braemar, said: "I would like to extend my most sincere thanks to the Cuban authorities, the port of Mariel and the Cuban people for their support," Prensa Latina reported.

Your support will not be forgotten. From the bottom of my heart, thank you," Deer remarked, who also thanked the different bodies of the British government, which worked full-time to find ways to repatriate passengers without having to make the sea crossing across the Atlantic.

In that sense, the London newspaper The Independent said this Wednesday that the Caribbean island authorities' decision was a "true sign of global solidarity.