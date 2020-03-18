Cuban medical brigade to face COVID-19 arrives in Nicaragua



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Rosario Murillo, vice president of Nicaragua, announced that a Cuban medical brigade will arrive in the country this Wednesday in order to address the threat of the new coronavirus.



She indicated that the team of specialists, belonging to the Henry Reeve brigade, will include medical specialties such as virology, epidemiology and intensive care, Prensa Latina reported.

Murillo pointed out that the doctors will use protocols already tested in China, and thanked Cuba for its medicines, which are extremely effective against the coronavirus and other diseases.

The vice president recalled that Cuban doctors contributed to curb the pandemic in China, where the initial outbreak of Covid-19 occurred, while a similar brigade has been in Venezuela since Sunday with the same goal.

She confirmed that Nicaragua has not yet registered cases of the epidemic and informed that the director of the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, acknowledged the efforts that the country is making to prevent it.