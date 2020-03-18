British cruise passengers to return home thanks to Cuba-UK cooperation



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Thanks to the coordination between Cuban and British authorities, the passengers of the British cruise ship MS Braemar are being transferred to their homes this Wednesday, including five positive cases of SARS CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19.





All measures have been taken for the safe, secure, and fast transfer of the ship's passengers and crew, with more than a thousand people on board, who will take charter flights with British airlines.



In this regard, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, announced in recent days on Twitter that the decision responds to a health emergency, in which the lives of sick people could be at risk.



The operation is being carried out under the protocols established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym).



Jose Raul de Armas, head of the Department of Communicable Diseases of MINSAP, in a press conference ruled out the possibility of contagion, since the country has prepared with all the material, human and technological resources to make a quick and precise evacuation to solve the situation of the cruise ship, to which other countries denied access.



At the same time, Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, highlighted on social media the solidarity of the Cuban people and government, expressed on several occasions and in different parts of the world in the face of disasters or other contingencies.



Cuba is now committed to this battle, working without greed and not abandoning anyone to their fate, it arises from the sovereign decision to receive and provide care to sick travelers of the British cruise MS Braemar, which arrived today at the port of Mariel, the Cuban leader stressed.



