Nicaragua asks Cuba for help in tackling new coronavirus



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) Rosario Murillo, vice president of Nicaragua, asked Cuba for assistance in tackling the possible arrival in that Central American country of the new coronavirus.



Murillo explained this request responds to the guidelines of president Daniel Ortega and has to do with everything related to the protocols and treatments needed in cases of the new coronavirus, as well as the Cuban medicines successfully used in other countries during the current pandemic.

The Henry Reeve Brigade, made up by Cuban medical personnel with a long history of international cooperation in disaster situations, will arrive in Nicaragua with a team of virologists, epidemiologists and clinical intensivists.

After thanking the fast and supportive Cuban response, Murillo noted that the Cuban medical group will arrive in the next few days.