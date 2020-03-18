Cuban Embassy in Washington suspends face-to-face consular services due to COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (acn) The Cuban embassy in the United States will suspend all face-to-face consular services at the Consular Office in Washington from today due to the National Emergency declaration issued last March 13 by the White House.



As reported by Cubaminrex website, the consular headquarters will continue to offer the procedures through the postal mail, or from the agencies with which the Consulate has an established contract and if a Cuban citizen needs emergency consular assistance, they can contact email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This measure will remain in force until further notice and in the presence of COVID-19 in the United States, the Cuban community residing in this country must strictly comply with the instructions and recommendations provided by the health authorities and need to keep informed through official sources and communication channels of the Cuban Embassy and Consulate.

More than 4,000 cases of this disease have been detected in USA with some 74 deaths reported, and so far, President Donald Trump does not consider national quarantine or a curfew as an option.