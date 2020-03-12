World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization (WHO), declared today the COVID-19 virus as a pandemic, due to its worldwide spread.



On the official WHO Twitter, Ghebreyesus called on all countries around the world to increase actions to stop the spread of the disease, which has already infected more than 100,000 people.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), on its official website, 835 cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths have been reported in the Americas, including 25 in the United States, one in Argentina and the same number in Canada.

In Cuba, no case of the disease has been reported so far, and the Cuban government, along with the national public health system, as well as political and mass organizations, has launched a plan of measures and actions in each region of the country to address this situation.