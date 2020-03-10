Japan shows interest in Cuban pharmaceutical industry



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) Japanese deputy minister of health, labor and welfare, Kojima Toshifumi, in a meeting with the Cuban ambassador to that Asian country, Miguel Ramirez, showed his interest in increasing cooperation with Cuba in health matters, especially in the production of drugs.



Ramirez explained to his host Cuba's progress in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, and commented on its internationally recognized products.

The diplomat gave Kojima a sample of the Cuban medicine Policosanol, commonly known as PPG, intended to treat ischemic cerebrovascular diseases and registered for production and marketing in Japan since last July 19.

During the meeting, the regional media referred to recombinant human interferon alpha-2b, one of the drugs produced by a Cuba-China joint venture and used to treat patients with COVID-19.

Tarumi Hideki, director general of the Japanese bureau of pharmaceutical safety and environmental health, and Taguchi Kazuho, head of the global cooperation office, were also present at the meeting.