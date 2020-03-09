Kenyan government to continue efforts to free kidnapped Cuban doctors



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla talked today with the new Kenyan FM, Raychelle Omamo, and her predecessor, Monica Juma, who was appointed defense minister.



Both Kenyan government representatives "assured they will maintain efforts for the safe return of Cuban doctors", Rodriguez Parrilla tweeted.

He also congratulated both women on their appointments to their new posts.

Last December, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez held talks with his Kenyan and Somali counterparts, Uhuru Kenyatta and Abdullahi Mohamed, to inquire about efforts for the "safe return" of doctors to the Caribbean island, Prensa Latina reported.

The Cuban leader met with the families of both doctors, Landy Rodriguez and Assel Herrera, to whom he reiterated his support and updated them on the steps taken to guarantee the safe return of both professionals.

Rodriguez and Herrera were kidnapped last April 12 while driving to Mandera Hospital, near the Somali border.