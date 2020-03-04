Cuba expresses its condolences to the U.S. for losses after tornado in Nashville



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla expressed this Tuesday on Twitter his condolences to the American people for the loss of human life and material damage caused by a tornado that struck the city of Nashville, Tennessee, early Tuesday morning.



The meteorological phenomenon affected this city in north-central Tennessee in the early hours of the morning and so far the death toll has risen to 19, Prensa Latina reported.

The tornado, which caused extensive property damage and a large number of injuries, led Tennessee authorities to declare a state of emergency today to help the people of the city.

The deaths occurred in Putnam, Wilson, Benton and Davidson counties, where dozens of buildings were destroyed or partially damaged.