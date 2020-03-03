Cuba and the European Union discuss energy cooperation



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The Albert Borschette conference center in Brussels, Belgium, is hosting the first sectoral dialogue on cooperation in the energy field between Cuba and the European Union (EU), a forum framed by the parties' desire to boost their multi-sectoral relations.



The initial day of the two-day meeting, chaired by Javier Ruben Cid, Cuban first deputy minister of energy and mines; and Kadri Simson, European commissioner for energy; demonstrated the speakers' consensus on the need to develop renewable sources in the face of climate change, as well as the need for the exchange of criteria for mutual benefit, Prensa Latina reported.

During the meeting, the EU delegation acknowledged Cuba's leadership on these issues in the Caribbean region.

The meeting included the participation by videoconference of the Cuban minister of energy and mines, Livan Arronte, which was highlighted by Simson, who described the forum as a historic moment in the links between Cuba and the European bloc.

Cuba and the EU signed a Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement in 2016, a mechanism that has facilitated discussions in different sectors, such as the environment, fight against climate change, human rights and the impact of unilateral coercive measures.

As part of his presence in Brussels, Cid held talks with the Belgian minister of energy, environment and sustainable development, Marie-Christine Marghem.