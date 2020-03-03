Cuban first deputy foreign minister starts working visit to Quebec



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Marcelino Medina, Cuban first deputy foreign minister, began his agenda of activities as part of his working visit to the Canadian province of Quebec.



Josefina Vidal, Cuban ambassador to that North American nation, said on Twitter that Medina began his program with a meeting with the Directorate of International Relations of the National Assembly of that territory in eastern Canada.

I was received by Johannes Desnoyers, head of the Quebec Office in Cuba, and the exchange program I will develop during the visit will be very productive, said Medina on the same social media.

Quebec is a predominantly French-speaking province in eastern Canada, with a population of more than 8,484,000 inhabitants in an area of more than one million square kilometres.

Cuba and Canada have maintained uninterrupted bilateral relations since 1945, being Cuba the first country in the Caribbean where a Canadian diplomatic mission was established.

This nation is currently Cuba´s main tourist partner as the number of Canadians visiting the Caribbean island last year was of 1,110,000.