Letsie III, King of Lesotho, to visit Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) Letsie III, King of Lesotho, will begin an official visit to Cuba next Saturday.



The monarch will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities in the island, Prensa Latina reported.

Both nations celebrated four decades of diplomatic relations in 2019, when they extended their ties with the signing of several cooperation agreements.

A Cuban medical brigade is currently providing services in the African nation, which is widely recognized by the authorities and the population.

Lesotho keeps a rejection policy to the blockade that the United States has been imposing against Cuba for almost 60 years.