US neglects obligations as UN host country



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) The United States is currently failing to fulfill its obligations as the UN's host country and is hindering the participation of representatives of official delegations from member states, including Cuba, in UN events.



This was denounced by ambassador Oscar Leon, charge d'affaires of the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations, and he stressed that there is no legal basis to protect the restrictions and prohibitions imposed by the United States to access the UN, Prensa Latina reported.

The Cuban ambassador demanded that the Committee on Relations with the Host Country and the UN favor a legal solution to the non-compliance of the United States.

Such violations by Washington do not respect the dispositions of the United Nations Charter, the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the United Nations Agreement on Privileges and Immunities, the Headquarters Agreement and the recommendations adopted for years in the Committee's reports, he added.

Cuba, Leon explained, has been adversely affected in its participation in meetings of representatives and experts due to the non-issuance or delay of visas; as well as suffering the suspension of two of its diplomats accredited to the UN in September 2019.

The island's delegation is resisting the mistreatment to which its diplomatic posts are subjected at this headquarters. Meanwhile, Cuban officials and diplomatic personnel accredited to the organization are subject to restrictions, he indicated.

Thus, the ambassador continued, the members of the Cuban mission at the UN can only move within the island of Manhattan, which hinders the development of their functions and the living conditions of them and their families.

Leon denounced the US cannot continue using with impunity its condition of Host Country to selectively and arbitrarily apply the Headquarters Agreement according to its political agenda and prevent certain nations from fully complying with their functions as members of the UN.