Diaz-Canel expresses solidarity with Puerto Rican people

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) - Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, expressed on Twitter the solidarity of the Cuban people with the Puerto Rican brothers affected by a strong earthquake.



Puerto Rico is in an emergency phase due to the 6.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 4:24 a.m. local time, and its epicenter was on the Guayanilla coast, followed by a second 5.8 magnitude shaking at 6:32 a.m.

The damage caused by the telluric movement led Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vazquez to decree a state of emergency and activate the National Guard.

So far, a person has died from a wall falling in his home and other nine have been injured. There are reports of 250,000 families without electricity and 300,000 people with disruptions in the water and sewage services, as well as significant material damage still to be confirmed.

Vazquez asked for calm in an official statement and said that some 350 people are still taking refuge in the sports and educational centers. The National Guard is checking bridges, houses and roads that may have been affected by the event.

Since December 28, seismic movements have been felt, intensified in the last few days, which is aggravated by the tsunami warning issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.