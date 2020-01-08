España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Wednesday 08 de January de 2020 05:03 pm
Home World Diaz-Canel expresses solidarity with Puerto Rican people

Diaz-Canel expresses solidarity with Puerto Rican people

Created on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 13:47 | Hits: 61 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Diaz-Canel expresses solidarity with Puerto Rican peopleHAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) - Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, expressed on Twitter the solidarity of the Cuban people with the Puerto Rican brothers affected by a strong earthquake.

Puerto Rico is in an emergency phase due to the 6.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 4:24 a.m. local time, and its epicenter was on the Guayanilla coast, followed by a second 5.8 magnitude shaking at 6:32 a.m.
The damage caused by the telluric movement led Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vazquez to decree a state of emergency and activate the National Guard.
So far, a person has died from a wall falling in his home and other nine have been injured. There are reports of 250,000 families without electricity and 300,000 people with disruptions in the water and sewage services, as well as significant material damage still to be confirmed.
Vazquez asked for calm in an official statement and said that some 350 people are still taking refuge in the sports and educational centers. The National Guard is checking bridges, houses and roads that may have been affected by the event.
Since December 28, seismic movements have been felt, intensified in the last few days, which is aggravated by the tsunami warning issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).