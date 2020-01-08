President of Mongolia congratulates Cuba on the 61st anniversary of the Revolution

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (acn) Khaltmaagiin Battulga, president of Mongolia, sent his warmest congratulations to his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, on January 1, 1959.



In a letter published on Cubaminrex website, the Mongol leader expressed "his most sincere congratulations to the Cuban people and their president on the occasion of the celebration on January 1 of such an important date for the Caribbean island."

Likewise, he expressed his confidence that the relations of friendship and cooperation between both peoples, which will celebrate their 60th anniversary this year, will continue to expand.

According to the Cuban diplomatic mission in Ulaanbaatar, the Mongolian head of state conveyed his desire for "health, well-being and prosperity to the friendly Cuban people."

Mongolia is a country located between the regions of East and Central Asia, with an area of 1,564.116 square kilometers and a population of about 3,112.827 inhabitants.