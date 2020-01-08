Cuban FM to attend inaugural ceremony of pro tempore presidency of CELAC

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) - FM Bruno Rodriguez leads the Cuban delegation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC by its Spanish acronym) in the Mexican capital today.



According to Cubaminrex website, during the meeting, the head of Cuban diplomacy will reaffirm Cuba's commitment to the genuinely Latin American and Caribbean integration process and to the consolidation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, proclaimed at the 2nd CELAC Summit in Havana, in 2014.

He will also confirm the willingness to support Mexico's management at the head of CELAC, as an essential, legitimate, unitary and diverse mechanism for political coordination and integration, joining together the 33 States of our America in a common goal.

The Cuban delegation also includes Anayansi Rodriguez, deputy foreign minister and national coordinator of CELAC; Pedro Nuñez, Cuban ambassador to Mexico, as well as other directors and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

CELAC is a regional intergovernmental mechanism, successor to the Rio Group and the Latin American and Caribbean Summit, which fosters the integration and development of Latin American and Caribbean countries since its foundation on February 23, 2010.