Diaz-Canel regrets fire damage in Australia

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 7 (ACN) - President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed today through social media the sorrow of the Cuban people in the face of the damage caused by the fires which have devastated extensive forest areas in Australia.



Cuba aches and sympathizes with people in Australia, who in the smallest continent in the world are suffering the consequences of Climate Change: six million hectares of forest burned and death of 25 people and about 500 million animals, he wrote on Twitter.

In another message he pointed out that while all living species are fleeing in fear from the burning forest in Australia, the imperialists are stoking terrible fires, putting the world on the brink of war. "What is the United Nations for," Fidel Castro asked himself more than 40 years ago. Today, the answer is needed.

Although losses in that nation-continent are a natural part of the climate cycle, the magnitude and early start of those now ravaging the Australian territory lead us to think about their direct relationship to climate change and government attitudes towards environmental policies.

Scientists say that fire season in Australia is becoming more extreme as temperatures rise - already close to 50 degrees Celsius - and humidity drops.