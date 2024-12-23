Two Cuban athletes lead regional Sports Poll





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) One day before its closure Monday, the runner Omara Durand and the Greco-Roman wrestler Mijaín López were leading the 60th Sports Poll organized every year by Prensa Latina to choose the best athletes in Latin America and the Caribbean.



After 85 media outlets from 15 countries cast their votes, Durand remains at the top of the list in the category of Best Female Athlete of 2024 with 31 nominations, more than twice the number of her closest competitors―the Dominican 400m runner Marileidy Paulino and the Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, both 2024 Olympic Champions―thanks to her performance at the Paralympic Games in Paris, where she won the 100, 200 and 400 meter events, whereas five-time Olympic champion López boasts almost 86% of the votes received (76), according the agency's latest report.

The Cuban Baseball 5 team, double world champion and number one in the world ranking, is in second place in the Best Team category with 28 votes, 10 less than the Argentine men's soccer team, champion of the Copa America.



Thirty Cuban media outlets, 11 from Panama, 10 from El Salvador, five from Chile and Venezuela, and four from Colombia, Mexico and Bolivia, among others, have participated in the poll.