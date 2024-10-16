Cuba recalls the first Olympic medal of revolutionary sport





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 15 (ACN) Sixty years after Enrique Figuerola climbed the podium in Tokyo 1964, Cuba recalls today that feat of the Cuban sprinter, the first Olympic medalist of the revolutionary sport.



“It was a golden silver,” said the president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder by its Spanish acronym), Osvaldo Vento, about that 100-meter race, in which the Cuban surpassed the finish line only two hundredths of a second after the US Bob Hayes.



Vento affirmed that it was a beautiful page that Cuba remembers today with the admiration generated by its protagonist: an example of modesty and dignity.



Figuerola, who had already won the 100-meter title at the 1963 Pan American Games in Sao Paulo, on October 15, 1964 in Tokyo, reached a time of 10.2 seconds, only surpassed by Hayes, who on that occasion tied the current world record.