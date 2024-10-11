Cuba undefeated to defend its title at Baseball5 World Cup





Champions of the first edition held in Mexico 2022, Pablo Terry's disciples defeated their rivals on the Bauhinia field of the Central Harbourfront Event Space with scores of 17-2 (out of action in three chapters) and 11-3 and left everything ready for the defense of their crown.



Their challenger could not be other than Japan, the only team that has been able to snatch a set from the Cubans in the tournament and that proved to be the most difficult opponent for them.



Japan will also arrive to the discussion of the trophy looking for revenge and with a thorn in their side from two years ago, when they lost to the Caribbean team in the final.



In the first set of the day, Cristian Basabe was outstanding offensively with a perfect 4-4 record and five RBIs, while the duo of Orlando Amador and Briandy Molina had 10 hits and towed home five teammates.



Yiliena Otamendez with five hits and an equal number of RBIs, Molina 6-5 and Amador 6-4 with three RBIs, stood out in the closing game.



Cuba scored victories in the group stage against Lithuania, South Africa, Venezuela and Hong Kong and then defeated the Japanese and Mexicans in the super round before defeating the French on Friday in a purely formal challenge.



The gold medal match is scheduled for this Saturday and three hours earlier the teams of Venezuela and France will play for the bronze medal.