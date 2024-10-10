An unbeaten Cuba reaches the Super Round of Baseball5 World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 9 (ACN) The Cuban team competing in the 2nd Baseball5 World Cup, under way in Hong Kong, China, beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 and clinched a spot in the Super Round as group leader.



The defending champion Cuba won 7-1 and 2-1 its two games with the Asians after thrashing the teams of Lithuania, South Africa, Venezuela and Hong Kong.



Alongside Cuba (5-0) will be Venezuela (4-1) and Chinese Taipei (3-2) in Group A, whereas Japan (5-0), France (4-1) and Mexico (3-2) made it in Group B.



On Thursday, Team Cuba will be opposite the also-undefeated Japanese and the Mexicans and will close the round on Friday with France before the Saturday final matches for the medals.