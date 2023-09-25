Cuban Luis Orta wins gold at World Wrestling Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Luis Orta (67 kg) won the gold medal on the final day of the World Wrestling Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia.



Orta, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, added the world title to his record in another great display of courage and excellent competitive level to achieve a 4-3 victory over Hasrat Jafarov, from Azerbaijan.



Before, the Cuban had notched up 8-0 win off Souleymen Nasr (Tunisia) and Mihai Radu (Romania). He defeated Mate Nemes (Serbia) 3-2 in the quarterfinals and Amantur Ismailov (Kyrgyzstan) in a 9-1 victory to secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Ultimately, the Greco-Roman wrestlers won Cuba’s three metals in Belgrade, since all five freestyle athletes from the Island (three men and two women) failed to reach the podium.