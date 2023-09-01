Cuban Liadagmis Povea placed third in Diamond League in Zurich





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) Cuban triple jumper Liadagmis Povea came in third place today at the eleventh stop of the Wanda 2023 Diamond League of athletics, based in Zurich, Switzerland, where her teammate Leyanis Perez finished fourth.



Povea, who finished sixth at the recent Diamond League meeting in Budapest, Hungary, went on to reach 14.73 meters (m) to complete the leading trio in the triple jump.



Behind her was Perez (14.62 m), bronze medalist at the World Championships concluded a few days ago; both with their best results achieved in the third attempt.



Previously, last June, Perez had finished second in Oslo, Norway, where she achieved a mark of 14.87 m; while on May 28 in Rabat, Morocco, she won with 14.84 m, showing signs of competitive stability.



This Thursday in Zurich, this event was dominated by the Venezuelan extra class Yulimar Rojas, Olympic and world champion and world record holder, by reaching 15.15 m in two of her attempts, the fourth and the sixth, according to the official website of the competition.



In that category, the second place was won by Jamaican triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts, with 14.78m.