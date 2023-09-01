Cuba to host 1st Grand Open Water Challenge





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) On September 16 and 17, Varadero resort will host more than 320 international swimmers, as well as Cuban competitors, who will compete for prizes in the different distances in the 1st Grand Open Water Challenge in the famous seaside resort.



Nelson Garcia, national swimming commissioner, told the Cuban News Agency that on the 16th, 750, 1,500 and 3,000 meters will be contested by the masters (veterans), with a more recreational spirit.



The next day, focused on the elite category, they will compete in five and 10 kilometers, the usual distances of open water swimming.



Swimmers from the national school, although of swimming pool specialties, will use the opportunity to practice in preparation for the Pan American Games to be held in Santiago de Chile from October 20 to November 5.



The Mexican company Gran Reto, along with Cubatur, Cubadeportes and the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, seek to demonstrate Cuba's potential to join the Caribbean open-water circuit in 2024 or 2025.



The 1rst Varadero Grand Open Water Challenge will include participants from Mexico, Colombia, Spain and the Dominican Republic.