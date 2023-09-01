Cuba with 341 athletes qualified for Pan American Games in Chile





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) Cuba has right now 341 athletes qualified for the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, said today in Havana Jose Antonio Miranda, general director of high performance of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ((INDER by its Spanish acronym).



In a meeting with the press, Miranda said that in this continental multisport event, to be held from October 20 to November 5, so far there will be Cuban presence in 29 sports disciplines.



Cuba will participate in 245 of the 425 events in 55 disciplines, while sports such as athletics and table tennis have yet to confirm the number of athletes who will compete in the event, he added.



The executive also stressed that 18 sports in these Pan American Games will give direct tickets to the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, and the greatest options for the island's delegation will be in boxing and shooting.



Miranda assured that the first objective in Santiago de Chile will be to fulfill the forecasts and goals set, a process that has not yet concluded.



Another goal will be to evaluate the existing sports potential and a very important one will be to achieve qualification for next year's Olympic Games, he concluded.