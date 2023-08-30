Cuba lost to Dominican Republic in NORCECA Pan Am Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) The Cuban women's volleyball team lost to the Dominican Republic in the NORCECA Pan American Cup Final Six held in Quebec, Canada.



Team Cuba could do little against the Dominicans, who won in straight sets (25-14, 25-17 and 25-16) after a two-hour-long game in which they outscored the Cubans in attacks (35 to 24), blocks (14 to 8), and service (6-1) and notched up 14 points from opponent errors.



Cuba will next be opposite the powerful Team U.S.A. in pool play, whereas Costa Rica and Canada will come up against the Dominican Republic and Mexico, respectively.



All seven teams participating in this competition are seeking points for the ranking, so they are playing with their main figures.