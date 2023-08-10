Cuba falls back in Badalona Chess Open





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuba’s Elier Miranda lost his game in the eighth round and is no longer leading the Open Chess Tournament held in Badalona, Spain.



Now in the lead are the Indian Kudu Kaustuv and the Spaniard Gerard Ayats, who beat Elier and sent him down to fourth place with six points.



Meanwhile, the other Cuban players in the competition, Omar Almeida and Dylan Berdayes, agreed on a draw and now rank third and fifth respectively.



The Badalona Open is one of the classic tournaments of the Catalan circuit, which kicked off in April and will end in September.