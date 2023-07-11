Cuba vs. Peru in Men's U23 Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA,Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) The host team Cuba will play today against Peru in the first day of the 5th edition of the U23 men's volleyball Pan American Cup, taking place until next Sunday at the Ciudad Deportiva coliseum, in Havana, Cuba.



The disciples of coach Jesus Cruz will play on the opening day against the Peruvians, coached by Cuban Juan Carlos Gala, as well as the teams from Chile vs. Nicaragua and Mexico vs. the Dominican Republic.



This competition awards two tickets to the 2025 Pan American Junior Games of the Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean (NORCECA).



About his pupils, Cruz explained that the group is a base of the team that won the U-19 Pan American Cup last month and only has two U23 players, passer and captain Adrian Chirino, and libero Yumichael Anthpny Lawrence".



In the previous 2018 version, the Cubans won the title, followed by the Mexicans and the now absent Guatemalans, in that order.



Cuba leads the historical medal table, with two gold medals and one silver, followed by Argentina (1-1-0), Brazil (1-0-0), Mexico (0-2-0), silver in 2018, Dominican (0-0-2), Chile (0-0-1), Guatemala (0-0-1).