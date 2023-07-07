Cuban Taekwondo Expert Takes the Gold at Central American Games





Havana, July 6 (ACN) Cuban Taekwondo expert Arlettys Acosta took the second gold at the San Salvador Central American and Caribbean Games El Salvador after defeating Haitian Ava Soon Lee at the games venue in Dominican Republic.



At the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center in the capital Santo Domingo, the Cuban staged a last round attack to win in the 67 kilo division.



Acosta improved her previous fights by 2-0, while her compatriot Tamara Robles took the bronze. Another two Cubans lost in quarter finals.



Cuba conquered its first gold medal in Taekwondo on Wednesday thanks to the tight win of Rafael Alba against Mexican Carlos Sansores.

