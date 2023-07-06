Alejandro Parada jumped for his idol Massó





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jul 5 (ACN) A few hours shy of his 19th birthday, Alejandro Parada won the gold medal in the long-jump event of the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games, which he did for the entire team of this discipline and, especially, for Maykel Massó.



“I still can't get over what happened to my idol,” he said in reference to the injury that prevented the favorite Massó from finishing the competition. “It hurts to see an athlete of his level in that situation; it was upsetting, but I managed to clear my head and be professional to get over it. Massó is the one who pushed me and inspired me to make it this far.”



Alejandro, runner-up in the 2022 Junior World Championships, notched up a 7.88-meter jump, good enough to finish first and win Cuban track-and-field’s second gold medal so far—the first had became a reality minutes earlier thanks to Zurian Hechavarría in the 400-meter hurdle event.