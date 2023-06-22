All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba loses to Japan in Volleyball Nations League



Havana, Jun 21 (ACN) The Cuban men's team lost today to Japan, in the second week of the Volleyball Nations League held in Orléans, France.

The Japanese, who are undefeated so far, won all three sets in a game in which Cuba surrendered no less than 30 points for unforced errors.

This result marks the Cubans’ fifth setback in pool play. Their next game will be against Slovenia, also in Pool 4 along with Canada, Argentina, France and Cuba.

