Cubans Martinez and Moinelo remain untouchable at NPB, the rest with steady pace





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) Cuban relievers Raidel Martinez and Livan Moinelo performed another excellent job today and remain untouchable in the Japanese Professional Baseball League.



The right-handed Martinez earned his 14th save of the season after striking out two of the three batters he faced in one inning, in the 2-1 win of the Chunichi Dragons over the Seibu Lions.



At the Omiya Stadium and in the Central Zone, the right-hander kept his effectiveness at 0.00 and once again took over the League's lead in saves.



For the Dragons, his compatriot and teammate, starter Dayan Viciedo, went 4-3, including a pair of doubles, to raise his average to 235.



Meanwhile, at the Pay Pay Dome in Fukuoka, left-hander Moinelo scored his second victory of the season after striking out the three batters he faced in an inning of relief, in the 2-1 victory of the SoftBank Falcons over the DeNA All-Stars.

With this immaculate inning of performance, his effectiveness dropped to 0.95.