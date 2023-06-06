All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
06
June Tuesday

Cubans Martinez and Moinelo remain untouchable at NPB, the rest with steady pace



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) Cuban relievers Raidel Martinez and Livan Moinelo performed another excellent job today and remain untouchable in the Japanese Professional Baseball League.

The right-handed Martinez earned his 14th save of the season after striking out two of the three batters he faced in one inning, in the 2-1 win of the Chunichi Dragons over the Seibu Lions.

At the Omiya Stadium and in the Central Zone, the right-hander kept his effectiveness at 0.00 and once again took over the League's lead in saves.

For the Dragons, his compatriot and teammate, starter Dayan Viciedo, went 4-3, including a pair of doubles, to raise his average to 235.

Meanwhile, at the Pay Pay Dome in Fukuoka, left-hander Moinelo scored his second victory of the season after striking out the three batters he faced in an inning of relief, in the 2-1 victory of the SoftBank Falcons over the DeNA All-Stars.
With this immaculate inning of performance, his effectiveness dropped to 0.95.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News