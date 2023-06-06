Cuba with a good performance at the Youth Parapan American Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) With two gold medals and an equal number of bronze ones, Cuba had a good result at the start of the fifth Youth Parapan American Parathlon Games in Bogota, Colombia.



In the El Salitre Sports Unit stadium, on Monday, Geiser Isalgue, with his title in the T-35 category, and Daniel Milanes, owner of the bronze medal in T-47, both in the 400 meters flat event, closed the fruitful day.



Prior to these two medals, Pedro Jose Urgellés won the gold medal in the 100 meters flat T-12 category, with a time of 11.55 seconds (sec).



Behind the Cuban came the Venezuelan Laguna Cepeda (11.61 sec) and the Colombian Ospina Rodriguez (11.86 sec).



On the other hand, Adelvis Duran won an outstanding bronze medal, followed by Jamaicans Jonathan Ferguson (11.43 sec) and Jahmarl Richards (11.61 sec).



The Cuban sprinter had qualified for the awards with 11.99 sec, the third best time in the semifinals and then, in the final, he crossed the finish line in 11.85 sec, leaving Argentina's José Martin Páez (11.86 sec) in fourth place.