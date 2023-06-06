Cuban beach volleyball players won in Punta Cana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) The Cuban pair of Noslen Diaz and Jorge Luis Alayo won the gold medal in the NORCECA U23 Beach Volleyball Tour of Punta Cana after a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica.



The Cubans, who played in Pool C, made it to the final game undefeated and without losing a single set.



The bronze medal went to the Canadian duo Chadwick-Gannett, who beat the Nicaraguans 2-0.



On October 6 to 15, Diaz and Alayo will be in the qualifiers for the 2023 FIVB World Championships in Tlaxcala, Mexico, alongside teams from Canada, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and St. Lucia.