Prime Minister mourns death of volleyball player





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz lamented the death of Raiza Ofarril Bolaños, a member of the golden generation of the volleyball team known as Morenas del Caribe, and sent his condolences both to her family and to the Cuban sports movement.



Raiza Mirelda Ofarril Bolaños (1972-2023), one of the Revolution’s great sporting figures, died on Tuesday in this city at the age of 51.



She was part of the Olympic champion teams in Barcelona ‘92 and Atlanta ‘96, along with legendary volleyball stars as Mireya Luis and Regla Torres.