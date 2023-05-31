Cuba with 13 Boxers to the Central American and Caribbean Games





Havana, may 30 (ACN) Cuban Boxing directives and trainers announced that 13 local boxers will contest the Central American and Caribbean Games to open June 23 in San Salvador.



Senior trainer Rolando Acebal told reporters in Havana that the group is headed by two-time Olympic champs Arlen Lopez (80 kilos) and Julio Cesar La Cruz, along Erislan Romero in 51 kilos and world runners-up Saidel Horta (57 kilos), Erislandy Alvarez (63.5) and heavy weight Fernando Arzola, as well as Jorge Cuellar (71 kilos).



Technical chief of the women’s team, Santiago Suarez said he will take six boxers to San Salvador: Idamelys Moreno (50 kilos), Elianni de la Caridad Polledo (54 kilos), Legnis Cala (57 kilos), Lianet Gomez (60 kilos), Arianna Imbert (66 kilos) and Yakelin Estornel (75 kilos).



The women boxers expect to at least garner two bronze medals, while the men look forward to four gold and three silver.