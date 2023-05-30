Cuban champion not to compete in 2nd Vuelta a Andalucía





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra, champion of the 1st Vuelta a Andalucía, will not compete in the second edition, taking place from today until June 4 in southern Spain.



The famous Movistar Team club announced on its website the line-up, composed of a Norwegian, a Dutchwoman and four Spaniards.



Sierra, will represent Cuba at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, scheduled June 23 to July 8.



In 2022, in her debut season with Movistar, the Cuban dominated from start to finish the Vuelta a Andalucía, which then featured three stages.



Today, the race begins its second women's edition with the first of five stages, which will complete 528 kilometers on day 4.