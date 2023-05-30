Outstanding Cuban volleyball player died at 51





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) Raiza Mirelda Ofarril, a member of the prestigious Cuban volleyball team known as " Las espectaculares morenas del Caribe ", died at the age of 51, authorities of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



On Twitter, the president of that organization, Osvaldo Vento Montiller, mourned the death of the athlete, whom he described as an iconic figure of Cuban volleyball.



In his message, the executive highlighted Raiza Mirelda's trajectory as a member of the golden generation of the Morenas del Caribe, a team with which she was a two-time Olympic and world champion.



Raiza Mirelda Ofarril Bolaños (1972-2023), glory of revolutionary sports, was also a professor at the Manuel Fajardo University of Physical Culture and Sports Sciences.